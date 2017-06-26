‘Transformers’ Leads Box Office Despite Lowest Opening In Franchise

‘Transformers The Last Knight’ knocked ‘Cars 3’ off the top of the U.S. box office for the weekend ending Sunday.

The action sequel, which arrived in theaters on Wednesday, took in over $69 million between opening night and Sunday, $45.3 of which was on its opening 3-day weekend, according to film tracking website Box Office Mojo.

On its first night in theaters, “Transformers: The Last Knight” made $15.7 million which earned it the title of being the lowest opening day for any of the five films in the franchise to date.

By contrast, the most recent installment, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” took $100 million on its debut.

The Disney-Pixar animated movie, “Cars 3” pulled in $25.1 million at the U.S. box office this weekend and tied for second place with “Wonder Woman” which was still going strong.

Shark movie “47 Meters Down” which stars Mandy Moore and Claire Holt pulled in $7.4 million in its debut, and rounding out the top five was the Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” which made an additional $5.8 million.