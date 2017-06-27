[Photos] Drake, Naomi Campbell, Others Stun At NBA Awards

Updated June 27, 2017
NBA star Malcolm Brogdon posing for pictures on red carpet with family

Former and current NBA stars attended the first-ever NBA Awards in New York on Monday night where categories at the evening event included rookie of the year, defensive player of the year and the coveted most valuable player of the year.

Bill Russell, who played in the league 1956-1969 was honored by his friend and fellow legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar while fans were able to vote in six categories; Dunk of the Year, Best Style, Block of the Year, Assist of the Year, Game Winner of the Year and Top Performance of the Year.

Celebrity fans of the game including Jada Pinkett Smith and Nick Cannon served as some of the a-list presenters.

The live show was hosted by rapper and basketball fan, Drake where New York Rapper Nicki Minaj provided the evening’s entertainment.

Basketball analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and rapper Drake posing for pictures on red carpet
Model Naomi Campbell posing for pictures on red carpet
NBA star James Harden on red carpet
NBA star Draymond Green speaking to reporter
NBA star Enes Kanter posing for pictures on red carpet
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith posing for pictures
Entertainer Nick Cannon speaking to reporter
NBA commissioner Adam Silver posing for pictures on red carpet
NBA star Festus Ezeli posing for pictures on red carpet

 


