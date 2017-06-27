[Photos] Drake, Naomi Campbell, Others Stun At NBA Awards

Former and current NBA stars attended the first-ever NBA Awards in New York on Monday night where categories at the evening event included rookie of the year, defensive player of the year and the coveted most valuable player of the year.

Bill Russell, who played in the league 1956-1969 was honored by his friend and fellow legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar while fans were able to vote in six categories; Dunk of the Year, Best Style, Block of the Year, Assist of the Year, Game Winner of the Year and Top Performance of the Year.

Celebrity fans of the game including Jada Pinkett Smith and Nick Cannon served as some of the a-list presenters.

The live show was hosted by rapper and basketball fan, Drake where New York Rapper Nicki Minaj provided the evening’s entertainment.