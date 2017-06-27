African Arm-wrestling Championship Begins In Lagos

The Nigeria Arm-wrestling team coach, Femi Akinsanya, is confident the country athletes will spring surprises at the 8th Africa Arm-wrestling Championship holding in Lagos.

The competition will commence on Wednesday, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, in Lagos.

20 athletes are expected to represent Nigeria while the competition will also include athletes from Egypt, Cameroon, Mali and Ghana.

The 8th African Arm-wrestling Championship begins with the technical meeting and the African Congress where far-reaching decisions about the sport in the continent will be discussed.