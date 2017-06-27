Confed Cup: Polar Bear Predicts Portugal, Mexico To Win In Semis

Moscow Zoo’s very own “psychic” polar bear, Nika, has predicted victories for Portugal and Mexico in the Confederations Cup semi-finals.

Nika picked Portugal to get the better of Chile and for Mexico to win against world champions Germany.

The orphaned bear, who lives at Moscow Zoo, follows in the footsteps of 2010 FIFA World Cup sensation Paul the Octopus.

Nika was rescued last year in the village of Ryrkaipiy (Chukotka), located on the migration route of polar bears. She was between eight and nine months old at the time and would not have been able to survive in the wild.

Now healthy and growing fast, Moscow Zoo are hoping she will play a valuable role in their reproduction and conservation programme.