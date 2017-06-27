Cross River Govt To Build Another 26MW Power Plant

The Cross River State government has announced plans to commence the construction of another 26 megawatt gas turbine power plant in Tinapa.

The government made the announcement just weeks to the completion of a 21MW power plant in Calabar, the state capital.

Funded by Export-Import Bank of India and the state government, the new project when completed in the next 24 months is expected to further boost power supply in the state and its environs.

The State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade explained that the commencement of the additional project was a result of one of the many agreements signed during one of his foreign trips in search of investors.

“When you add the 10MW coming from the 30MVA that is being proposed by Digi Generation, you will realise that we will be generating cumulatively about 52MW of electricity within the next two years,” he said.

The governor described the project as a dream come true and in line with his administration’s agenda to industrialise the state., adding that parts of the Calabar metropolis would soon begin to reap the benefits of his power project.

“In the next one month or two, we are very certain that we will be generating 23MW so that the people of Cross River State will know that we are giving them 23MW coming out of the paliarmentary extension and another 26MW coming out of Tinapa,” Ayade said.