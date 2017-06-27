D’banj Drops Art Work, Holds Listening Party For ‘King Don Come’

Updated June 27, 2017

Musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj has revealed the new artwork for his latest album ‘King Don Come’.

The entertainer who was at Los Angeles for an exclusive listening party of the album shared photos of himself with celebrities such as Blac Chyna.

Asides, music, D’banj who recently became a father, has been focussing on his talent hunt project, ‘Cream’, which he announced in 2016, after having risen to the pinnacle of the Nigerian music industry on the back of five albums.

‘KingDonCome’ will officially be released on July 7, 2017, the singer said.

