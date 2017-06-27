Ignorance, Fears Hinder Fight Against HIV – Edo SACA

The Edo State Action Committee on AIDS (SACA) has said that being tested positive for the Human Immune Virus (HIV) is not a death sentence.

The Project Manager of Edo SACA, Mrs Marietu Binkola, stated this at an event to mark the 2017 National HIV Testing Day in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

She identified ignorance and fears as some of the major factors hampering the fight against the disease across Nigeria.

“The only issue here is how members of the public can know that testing positive for the disease is not a death sentence; that one can still live a long and fulfilled life and that testing negative is not also a license to engage in anyhow lifestyle,” Binkola said.

She stressed further that although HIV does not have any known cure yet, increased awareness and voluntary tests by members of the public could drastically reduce the spread of the disease and the number of deaths resulting from it.

On his part, the National Coordinator of Civil Society against HIV/AIDS, Dr. Bright Oniovokukor said lack of adequate data was a major challenge to monitoring the fight against the spread of the disease.

“Data remains a challenge and it is so because many people are not coming out to know their status voluntarily. More so, there are villages across the country that lack access to health facilities; how can you generate data from such areas? he asked.