Ijaw Leaders Raise Alarm Over Threat To Attack Host Communities

The Ijaw leaders in Delta State have raised an alarm over possible threats by the Itsekiris to attack their communities.

According to the spokesperson for Gbaramatu Kingdom, Mr Godspower Gbenekama, the land in dispute belongs to the Ijaws and no other group has the right to claim ownership.

The leaders called for the intervention of the federal and state governments in the matter, in order to protect their territories from any possible attack.

The appeal followed a warning purportedly issued by a group of youths from over 250 Itsekiri communities in Delta and neighbouring states.

The warning tagged the ‘Deghele Declaration’, read: “That all resources within the stretch of land and water in Itsekiri Ethnic Nation belong to the Itsekiri people as provided by God for their perpetual survival. We hereby notify all our communities that are host to these oil companies to be on red alert and be ready to defend our territories against the aggressors (internal and external), since the oil wells are preferred to the dignity of our people”.

Reacting to the warning, Mr Gbenekama lamented that: “We have always lived here for many years and for the Itsekiris to come up to say that they own this land is completely unacceptable”.

“It is the duty of the government to provide security for us and that is why we are bringing this to their notice. The only thing we need is development for every community in the region and we will not exchange words with the Itsekiris,” he added.

The Delta State Police Command said it was aware of the possibility of the threats and that it was doing all it could to prevent any occurrence of such.

The State Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim, said: “This is a legal matter so we are doing everything we can to ensure that there is peace in the region. We will work with relevant stakeholders to solve this problem”.