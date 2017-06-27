Kanu’s Wife Shares Throwback Photo On 13th Wedding Anniversary
The wife of former Nigerian international Nwankwo Kanu, Amara has marked her 13 years of marriage to the iconic retired striker with a throwback photo and a heartfelt message.
The fitness enthusiast got married to the ex-footballer in 2004 with whom she now has three children.
13 years to the day. Traditional Marriage to this hunk of a man @kingkanu4 😍😍😍 Thanks Facebook for the reminder picture lol. Either way it’s going to be an amazing month of July 2017. Who’s with me for a super celebration and testimony in the form of my new book “Healthy Living with Amara Kanu” 🌟 Tickets are selling out. Grab yours now. Click the link in my Bio. See you at the Diamond Lounge Arsenal Emirates stadium 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼. 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 #akhealthy #13reasonswhy #healthylivingwithamarakanu #positivevibesonly #july14th #booklaunch #emiratesstadium #arsenal #london #londonevents #makingmemories #ichooselife
Thirteen years later, the love seems to have waxed stronger as she expressed her excitement in a post on social media.
Mrs Kanu also seized the opportunity to announce the official launch of her book titled ‘Healthy Living’, slated for July 14, 2017.