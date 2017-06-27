Kanu’s Wife Shares Throwback Photo On 13th Wedding Anniversary

Updated June 27, 2017

The wife of former Nigerian international Nwankwo Kanu, Amara has marked her 13 years of marriage to the iconic retired striker with a throwback photo and a heartfelt message.

The fitness enthusiast got married to the ex-footballer in 2004 with whom she now has three children.

Thirteen years later, the love seems to have waxed stronger as she expressed her excitement in a post on social media.

Mrs Kanu also seized the opportunity to announce the official launch of her book titled ‘Healthy Living’, slated for July 14, 2017.


