Kate Henshaw Joins Campaign Against Domestic Violence

Updated June 27, 2017

Actress, Kate Henshaw, has joined the campaign against domestic violence.

The actress took to social media to call on interested persons to join the walk which will take place on June 30 at Ikoyi.

The call is coming at a time when cases of domestic violence have been on the increase especially with some celebrities publicly declaring that they have been in abusive relationships.

