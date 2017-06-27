Nantes Kick Off Training With Newly-Signed Ranieri

Nantes FC newly appointed coach, Claudio Ranieri, has led his first training at the team’s sports centre just north of Nantes on Monday.

It will be Ranieri’s second stint in France after he led AS Monaco out of the Second Division in 2012-2013 and then to second place in Ligue 1 the following season.

The 65-year-old Italian coach signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 club on June 15.

