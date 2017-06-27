Portugal Aim First Confederations Cup Trophy

The Portuguese national team said they are set to make history as they target their first Confederations Cup trophy.

Portugal’s coach Fernando Santos said this on Tuesday at a news conference in the Russian city of Kazan on the eve of their semi-final match against Chile.

European champions Portugal comfortably dispatched New Zealand 4-0 to reach the Confederations Cup semi-finals on Saturday after Cristiano Ronaldo set them on their way with a penalty.

Chile also reached the semi-finals last Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Australia, who muscled the South Americans out of their stride but exited the tournament after wasting their chances.

Chile came second in the group with five points, two behind Germany and three ahead of Australia in third.