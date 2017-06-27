Russell Westbrook Named NBA’s MVP

Russell Westbrook has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, while Milwaukee Bucks Malcolm Brogdon wins rookie of the year, the league announced in New York on Monday night at the inaugural NBA Awards.

Bill Russell, who played in the league from 1956-1969 for the Boston Celtics, was honored by his friend and fellow legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar while fans were able to vote in six categories; Dunk of the Year, Best Style, Block of the Year, Assist of the Year, Game Winner of the Year and Top Performance of the Year.

Celebrity fans of the game including Jada Pinkett Smith and Nick Cannon served as some of the a-list presenters.

The live show was hosted by rapper and basketball fan, Drake, while New York Rapper Nicki Minaj provided the evening’s entertainment.