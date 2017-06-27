Spain Deports 23 Nigerians

Updated June 27, 2017

97 Nigerians Deported From South AfricaThe Spanish Government on Tuesday deported 23 Nigerians for various offences committed in the country.

The spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development.

According to him, 21 males and two females arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 6:40 am aboard a Privilege Style aircraft.

He said they were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, the Nigeria Police Force, officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.


