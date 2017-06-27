Thin Tall Tony, Actors Mourn ‘Fuji House Of Commotion’s Alika

Actor, Victor Eze, popularly known by his character ‘Alika’ in the popular tv drama, Fuji House of Commotion, is dead.

The veteran was said to have died following a battle with his health.

Young entertainers such as Big Brother Naija’s Thin Tall Tony took to Instagram to express sadness over his death on Monday.

TTT praised his acting skills, describing him as a lord when it came to switching between roles.

Fans have also been expressing shock over the news across social media platforms.