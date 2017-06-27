U.S. Warns Syria Against Chemical Attack

The United States has issued a stern warning to Syrian government not to carry out another chemical attack in the war-torn country.

This comes after the White House says it has identified “potential preparations” for another chemical attack in Syria.

Officials said the activities are similar to those made before a suspected chemical attack in April.

Dozens of people died in the attack which prompted President Donald Trump to order a strike against a Syrian air base.

In its latest statement, the U.S. warned President Bashar Al-Assad that it will pay “a heavy price” if another strike occurs.