FAAN Reacts To Leaking Airport Roof

It has been reported that the roof of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos is leaking.

But the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has explained that the cause of the leaking roof noticed at the “D Wing” of the terminal was due to an ongoing construction last week.

The Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the body Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu says “the leak was due to ongoing construction works at the airport”.

She says this construction was in compliance with the order given by the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

According to Yakubu the leakages resulted from rainfall which interrupted engineers replacing the old roof with new ones.

She adds that the authority is doing everything possible to improve the quality of her services.

She further stated that the incident did not interrupt operations at the terminal