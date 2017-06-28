Kenya Gets Latest Generic Aids Drug

Kenya has become the first African country to start using a new generic Aids drug which can improve and prolong the lives of people who suffer severe side effects and resistance to other treatments.

Dolu-Te-Gravir (DTG), which was first approved in the U.S. in 2013, is being given to 20,000 patients in Kenya before being rolled out in Nigeria and Uganda later this year with the backing of global health initiative Unitaid.

Kenyan patient Doughtiest Ogutu, who has commenced treatment said her appetite is back.

Unitaid is working to bring the drug to the market quickly to reduce manufacturing costs by allowing generic companies access to patents for a small royalty and produce them cheaply for the developing world.