BBN’s Bisola Reveals Next Career Step

Reality TV star, Bisola Aiyeola who got featured on Terry Apala latest single ‘Bad Girl’ has something else under her sleeves.

The actress and singer is set to launch her YouTube channel on Friday, June 30, 2017.

The YouTube channel which will consist of Bisola funny and entertaining videos was revealed by her in a video posted on Instagram.

The First runner-up of the Big Brother Naija 2017 will be posting her first video on Youtube on Friday.

In a recent interview with Channels Television the ‘See Gobe’ star hinted that she is currently working on some projects among which are music and more acting.

“I have a few recordings I have been doing, but with music, I do not have any experience that much. I have a great team behind me and I am definitely going to record – let’s test the waters and see how far it would go. So more music and more movies,” she had said.

It appears one of the projects is a YouTube channel.