Dani Alves Confirms Leaving Juventus
Former Barcelona defender, Dani Alves, has confirmed his departure from Juventus.
The defender made this known when he posted a picture on his Instagram page, waving to fans.
He agreed a two-year deal with Manchester City and moved a step closer to confirming it after leaving Juventus.
“Today our professional relationship ends and I will carry with me all of those who with love and a true heart made Juve a great club.
“I would like to thank all the Juventus fans for the year I’ve had, to my team-mates who welcomed me like the professionals they are, for a club that wins and reaches finals.” he wrote.
Me gustaría agradecer a todos los TIFOSI DE LA JUVENTUS por el año vivido, A LOS COMPAÑEROS POR ACOGERME Y A LOS PROFESIONALES QUE SON, POR ELLOS QUE ESE CLUB GANA Y LLEGA A FINALES. Creo que mi respecto a ese club y su afición fue minha dedicación, mi entrega, mi pasión y todo mi esfuerzo para hacer de ese club, un club más grande cada día. Pido perdón a los aficionados de la Juventus si algún momento pensaron que hice alguna cosa para ofenderles, nunca jamás tuve esa intención, apenas tengo una forma de vivir las cosas espontáneamente QUE pocos lo entienden… aunque parezca no soy perfecto, pero mi corazón es puro. Hoy finaliza nuestra relación profesional y llevaré conmigo todos los que hacen de verdad y de corazón la Juve un grande club. Como saben yo siempre peco por decir lo que pienso y lo que siento…. yo siento que debo decir gracias al señor MAROTA por la oportunidad que te di de tener um grande profesional e alguien que ama su profesión como el que más…. no juego al fútbol por dinero, juego al fútbol porque amo essa profesión y respecto a los que forman parte de ella. Dejare que tu aproveches lo que he trabajado para que tu hagas muchos años de vacaciones. Yo AMO EL FÚTBOL y dinero jamás va me retener en algún lugar. MUCHAS GRACIAS! #TAMOACTIVOPANITA
On June 27, 2016, Juventus announced the signing of Dani Alves on a 2-year deal with an option of a 3-year-deal.
The 34-year-old made his official club debut for Juventus on August 20, in a 2–1 home win over rivals Fiorentina, in Serie A. He scored his first goal with Juventus in a 4–0 home win over Cagliari.
His final game for Juventus was the 4-1 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid in Cardiff.
Alves made 33 appearances as the club sealed the domestic double for the third successive year.