Dani Alves Confirms Leaving Juventus

Former Barcelona defender, Dani Alves, has confirmed his departure from Juventus.

The defender made this known when he posted a picture on his Instagram page, waving to fans.

He agreed a two-year deal with Manchester City and moved a step closer to confirming it after leaving Juventus.

“Today our professional relationship ends and I will carry with me all of those who with love and a true heart made Juve a great club.

“I would like to thank all the Juventus fans for the year I’ve had, to my team-mates who welcomed me like the professionals they are, for a club that wins and reaches finals.” he wrote.

On June 27, 2016, Juventus announced the signing of Dani Alves on a 2-year deal with an option of a 3-year-deal.

The 34-year-old made his official club debut for Juventus on August 20, in a 2–1 home win over rivals Fiorentina, in Serie A. He scored his first goal with Juventus in a 4–0 home win over Cagliari.

His final game for Juventus was the 4-1 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Alves made 33 appearances as the club sealed the domestic double for the third successive year.