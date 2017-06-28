Denmark Land Russia And Brazil In Handball World Championship Draw

The draw for the International Handball Federation (IHF) Women’s Handball World Championship was made on Tuesday.

The hosts Germany pitted against the Netherlands and Serbia in Group D while Group C sees Denmark face Brazil and the competition’s most successful team – Russia.

Group A sees Olympic silver medalists France against Romania, Spain, Slovenia, Angola and Paraguay.

Group B sees reigning world champions Norway against regional rivals Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Argentina and Poland.

Group C sees Denmark against Olympic champions Russia, Brazil, Montenegro, Japan and Tunisia.

Group D sees Netherlands play hosts Germany, Serbia, South Korea, China and Cameroon.

The tournament begins at the end of November.