FIFA Publishes Garcia Report On 2018-2022 World Cup Bidding

The world’s football governing body, FIFA, has published the Garcia report into the decision to award the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar respectively.

FIFA placed a link to the report on its website and said its decision was made after the report, compiled by its former Chief Ethics Investigator, Michael Garcia in 2014, was “illegally leaked” to a German newspaper.

Garcia, who is now an associate judge at the Court of Appeals for the state of the New York, spent 18 months and interviewed 75 witnesses as he investigated the convoluted bidding process for the two tournaments.

His report was not published but instead handed to the then FIFA ethics judge, Hans-Joachim Eckert, who issued a 42-pages summary which said there was not enough evidence to re-open the bidding process.