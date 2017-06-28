FMC Staff Protest Alleged Imposition Of CMD In Abeokuta

Members of the medical and health workers, National Association of Nurses and Midwives have protested over the alleged imposition of a new Chief of Medical Director at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

The members in their numbers with various placards rejected in totality the alleged appointment of prof Abdul Semiu Musa from the University of Ilorin teaching hospital who is being penciled down for the job

They said events leading to the conduct of the appointment interview did not follow the due process, saying it was shrouded in secrecy by the Federal Ministry of Health.

”The appointment of Prof Musa would be a recipe for anarchy and industrial disharmony which would not be accepted, the position of staff members as earlier communicated to the ministry by the above named unions/associations dated 13th December and 16th January 2017 is sacrosanct and not negotiable”.

”The presidency whose prerogative of appointment we duly acknowledge should not be misled into appointing an external party but give us a substantive medical director from within”

They called for the appointment of the Chief Medical Director from among the 65 consultants from the Medical Centre in Abeokuta who applied for the position to sustain the peace being enjoyed in the institution

‘We call on all well meaning Nigerians especially our patient population should know that the ministry is hell bent in undermining a peaceful and congenial working environment, where patients come and receive medical attention and reprieve in forcing down our throat a misfit as the next medical director”.