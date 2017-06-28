Former Taraba Governor, Danbaba Suntai Dies

A former governor of Taraba State, Mr Danbaba Suntai, has died, five years after he survived a plane crash.

It was gathered that the former governor died in London where he had been undergoing rehabilitation for the injuries he sustained during the 2012 crash.

Born in 1961, Suntai was elected governor of Taraba in 2007 and was reelected in 2011, a year before was involved in the crash which left the rest of his tenure mired in controversy.

He would have turned 56 on Friday.