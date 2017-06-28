French PM Meets With Estonian Counterpart

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday met his Estonian counterpart Juri Ratas in Tallinn to discuss Estonia’s upcoming presidency of the European Council.

Each European Union member state holds the rotating presidency for a period of six months, and Estonia will take over the role from Malta.

The two prime ministers also discussed security and defence, while Philippe stressed the need to move towards greater integration on defence and digitally in an interview with reporters.

They are expected to visit French and Estonian forces stationed at the Tapa military base On Thursday.

About 300 French soldiers are deployed to Estonia as part of NATO’s plans to enhance its forward presence in Central and Eastern Europe.

