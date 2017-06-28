Gunmen Shoot Top EFCC Investigator

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says one of its investigators has been shot by gunmen in Port Harcourt.

Austin Okwor, an operative in the Property Fraud Section of the EFCC Zonal office in Port Harcourt, was shot late on Saturday by gunmen, the anti-graft agency said in a statement.

According to the statement, the gunmen opened fire on Mr Okwor as he left the office. He, however, survive the attack but sustained gunshot injuries in the process and is receiving treatment at a hospital in the Rivers State capital.

The EFCC disclosed that the attack, which has been reported to the police, followed threats to Mr Okwor, who is involved in sensitive cases being investigated by the agency, including those concerning corrupt judicial officials.

“Before the incident, the officer had been receiving threat messages. One of such messages which he received sometime in May 2017 was reported to the Police,” the EFCC said.

“This incident underlines the hazards which operatives of the Commission are daily exposed to in the discharge of their duties.”

Recalling similar incidents, the EFCC said, “In 2010, precisely September 14, the head of the Commission’s Forensic Unit, Abdullahi Muazu was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Kaduna.

“Six months earlier a team of prosecutors returning to Enugu after a court appearance in Owerri, Imo state was attacked by gunmen who opened fire on them. Sergeant Eze Edoga the police escort was cut down while a senior counsel with the Commission, Joseph Uzor was critically wounded but survived.”