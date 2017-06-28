Imo Police Parade 36 Suspects Involved In High Profile Crimes

The Imo State police has paraded 36 suspects for allegedly getting involved in high profile kidnapping, murder, armed robbery, cultism, child trafficking and other related criminal offenses in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Ezike, who paraded the suspects said the successes made in the arrest of these suspects is as a result of the whistle blowing policy of criminal activities that was launched by the command, he assured the people of the state that the offensive against criminal elements in the state will be sustained until heinous criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum.

He said that apart from tracking down kidnap and armed robbery syndicates, the Command will also initiate massive onslaught against cult groups who have taken delight in harassing and maiming innocent residents of the state.

-About 36 suspects who are paraded here are reported to have been involved in one heinous crime or another including 3 females.

While addressing the newsmen and giving breakdown of each crime committed, the police boss noted that the second half of the year is fast approaching and the command expects increased business activities and human relationships in Imo State and as such the command must continuously be on the red alert so that criminal elements in the state do not cause any avoidable pains through their criminal activities.

He added that in the coming weeks and months, Tactical Operational focus will be to sustain the momentum in the current operation of identification, arrest, detention and prosecution of suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and other notorious criminals.

The commissioner also noted that the command will keep close watch and monitoring of communities, organizations, hotels that have shown uncommon notoriety in the provision of safe haven and passages for armed robbers and kidnappers.

“To sustain high visibility policing as a crime prevention measure and employ forensic technology as a fundamental aid to criminal investigation and detection and to expand the frontiers of Police/community partnership through strategic communication and relationship that will continue to stimulate our whistle blowing policy”.

However, while interrogated by newsmen, some of the suspects also narrated their involvement in the crime.