IOC Says Tokyo Budget Efforts Key For Future Bidders

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates praised efforts by Tokyo organisers to lower the budget for the 2020 Summer Games on Wednesday (June 18), saying cost control was important for attracting future bid cities.

Figures released last month showed organisers had trimmed budget estimates to 1.685 trillion yen ($15.7 billion) including contingencies, from 1.8 trillion yen ($16.8 billion) in their initial budget unveiled in December.

In September last year, a Tokyo city government panel had warned that expenses could balloon to as much 3 trillion yen, which would have been some four times the estimate Tokyo had made when it won the bidding in 2013. The IOC is worried soaring costs could scare off future bidders, after four cities dropped out of the 2024 race over such concerns.

IOC members also visited the Aomi Urban Sports venue, where climbing, skateboarding, and blind football competitions will take place.