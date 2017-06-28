Murray Suffers Wimbledon Injury Scare

Andy Murray suffered an injury scare ahead of Wimbledon as the world number one pulled out of an exhibition match at the Hurlingham club due to a sore hip on Tuesday.

Murray had scheduled two matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic event following his shock first round exit against Australian Jordan Thompson at Queen’s Club last week.

The 30-year-old had been due to face Lucas Pouille, but his management announced that he would not take to the court because his hip was “a bit sore”.

