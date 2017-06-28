NFF, Aiteo Seal Five Year Federation Cup Deal

Updated June 28, 2017

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sealed a deal with Aiteo Group to sponsor the Federation Cup for the next five years.

The Federation Cup, Nigeria’s longest running football tournament, will now be known as Aiteo Cup.

 

The company, in their official Twitter handle on Wednesday, revealed that it has entered into agreement with the Glass House to foot the hitherto non-sponsored Federation Cup.

Officials said the title sponsorship deal is worth 300 million Naira with winners of the male version clinching a prize money of 25 million Naira and female getting 10 million Naira.


