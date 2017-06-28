Sultan, Wike Promise To Work For Nigeria’s Unity

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike have promised to work for Nigeria’s unity.

The leaders made the call at the traditional ruler’s place in Sokoto State where the Sultan recommended dialogue as one of the solutions to the challenges facing the nation.

He also appealed to elder statesmen across the nation to call their people to order for the country to live in peace and attract development.

The monarch, who commended Governor Wike’s visit, said: “We shall continue to work for the unity of this country, this shows that we are one family in Nigeria. We serve our Creator by serving humanity. I am very pleased with what is going on in Rivers State in terms of construction and projects”.

He also called on all political leaders to remain committed to projects delivery which according to him would attract the goodwill of the people.

On his part, Wike said the people of Rivers State believe in Nigeria’s unity and will continue to work for the country to stay united.

“Rivers State believes in the oneness of this country. We believe in the unity of the country and we will do everything possible to preach the unity of Nigeria. All countries have one challenge or the other, but what is important is dialogue to find ways to resolve those challenges. For the unity of Nigeria, there is no going back,” he said.

The governor thanked the Sultan for participating in the Rivers Golden Jubilee and for his continuous support to the state.