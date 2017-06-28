Trump’s Warning To Syria “Should Be Heard”, Says UN Secretary-General Guterres

Channels Television
Updated June 28, 2017
UN Secretary-General-antonio-guterres-trump-Syria
UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has called U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning to the Syrian Government of President Bashar al-Assad on its reported planned chemical weapons attack a “serious warning” that “should be heard.”

Guterres took the question from a reporter during a visit to the U.S. Department of State in Washington on Wednesday, after he was welcomed by the Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

U.S officials said the Syrian Government appeared to heed the warning.

The White House had said President Assad and his forces would “pay a heavy price” if it followed through with a chemical weapons attack.

Reuters


More on World News

Helicopter Attacks Venezuela Court As Maduro Denounces Coup Bid

Utah Wildfire Levels 13 Homes, Forces Evacuation Of 1,500 People

Colombia’s FARC Rebels Turn In Weapons, End War

34 Injured As New York City Subway Train Derails

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV