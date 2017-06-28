Trump’s Warning To Syria “Should Be Heard”, Says UN Secretary-General Guterres

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has called U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning to the Syrian Government of President Bashar al-Assad on its reported planned chemical weapons attack a “serious warning” that “should be heard.”

Guterres took the question from a reporter during a visit to the U.S. Department of State in Washington on Wednesday, after he was welcomed by the Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

U.S officials said the Syrian Government appeared to heed the warning.

The White House had said President Assad and his forces would “pay a heavy price” if it followed through with a chemical weapons attack.

Reuters