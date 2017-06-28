Unpaid Salaries: NUPENG Threatens To Withdraw Services From Tecon Oil, Seawolf

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has expressed worry over the unresolved payment, backlog of salaries and entitlements owed its members in Tecon Oil Services and Seawolf Drilling Services despite several government interventions.

The Union is therefore issuing a notice to withdraw its services any moment from now in solidarity with the affected workers if the unresolved payment of salaries and entitlements of these workers are not settled.

The Union states that earlier ultimatum issued on these issues had long expired without the payment of the entitlements and Government interventions have remained inconclusive.

NUPENG will therefore without further notice shut down in solidarity with the workers as all efforts at mediation had failed.

The Union is disappointed that despite the interventions of some government agencies like the DSS, the NNPC and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, nothing has come out.

In a statement by the President of NUPENG, Comrade Igwe Achese, says, It has therefore put its members in the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), and Petrol Station Workers at alert to withdraw its members from their work places as soon as they get directive from the National Secretariat of the Union to commence action.

The statement adds that, the association pointed out that the Management of Tecon Oil services reneged on the communique with the Union on off-loading the severance benefits of our members working in the company.

Rather the company resorted to intimidating and cajoling the workers and in the midst of all these; the Chairperson’s appointment was terminated.

As for Seawolf workers, it has been a tale of woes for over five years, as their salaries and terminal benefits have not been paid since the taking over of the Company by AMCON.