Wale Features Wizkid In New Music Video “My Love”

Singer and songwriter Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid was featured on Nigerian-America rapper Wale’s new music video ‘My Love’.

The music video which also features Major Lazer and Dua Lipa is still in progress as Wizkid shared photos from the video shoot via Instagram today.

Wale who Teamed up with Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa for the track has won awards such as BET Award for Best Collaboration 2012, BET Hip Hop Award for Best Club Banger 2011, Soul Train Music Rhythm & Bars Award 2013, Nigeria Entertainment Award for Best International Artist 2010.

@wale Naija ting! 🇳🇬🇳🇬 A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

Wizkid on his part is no stranger to awards with a series to his name. Just this weekend he bagged the BET Award for ‘Best International Act on Sunday.

He will be embarking on an international tour with American rapper and songwriter Future later in July.