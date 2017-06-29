APC’s Priority Is Not Restructuring But Fixing The Economy – Oyegun

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Oyegun has said that the priority of the APC is not restructuring but to fix the economy, provide jobs and hope for the youths of country.

He said that fixing of the economy is a matter of priority and not a situation.

“What is more important? To fix the economy or embark on political issues and the different interpretations that the public give to it?

“We are committed to the economy and it says it all in the manifesto”.

Mr Oyegun made this known while speaking on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

Biafra Agitation

Speaking on if the people of Biafra will get their referendum, My Oyegun said that the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has “forcefully” been addressing the matter and the demands of these youths.

He said discussions are taking place “under the screen and very soon the nation will come out with answers to these problems”.

He noted that demand of the Biafra people to get their own country “is the most unlikely thing and their demand will not go far”.

The explained that Nigeria has not gotten to the stage of giving referendum and the basis on which they are demanding for it is violent.

“What is happening now in that region is intimidation, threat, so you really don’t know what the people think”.

“There is Anambra election coming up soon , let the people speak, we are in democracy we cannot operate the way they want us to, there must be a conversation and confrontation”.

He emphasised that a lot of conversations have been ongoing behind the screen .

State Of Buhari’s Health

Mr Oyegun said that the doctors report concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s health is good and the president is recovering well.

This is following the recent report by the Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose that the president is on life support.

“The reports we have from the doctors are very good, his recovering very strongly” he added.