Bayelsa Govt Inaugurates Land Allocation Committee

The Governor of Bayelsa State Seriake Dickson, has inaugurated a 10-member Land Use and Allocation Committee, with a declaration that henceforth, the government would be responsible for the provision and sale of land to members of the public for private, commercial and industrial purposes.

The governor said the move is to check the incidence of land racketeering and unplanned development of the state, especially the Yenagoa metropolis.

He described the committee as a special standing body, put in place to advise the government on the use and management of public land, in line with the Land Use Act of the federation.

He also directed the committee to commence the immediate allocation and sale of plots of land in the first phase of the Government Reserved Area (GRA), as the government has already completed the survey and planning of the area.

Governor Seriake appointed Mr. Joseph Akedesuo as chairman and Mr. Moses Teibowei as Secretary, while the Surveyor General of the state, Surv. Moses Gede and the Managing Director of BGIS, Surv. Igo Goin are to serve as members.

Other members are, Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa, Mrs. Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown, Barr. Osom Mcbere, Chief Amos Poubenafa, Mr. Dan Omubo Dede, Mr. Emmanuel Ebua and Suoyomiete Ezekiel.