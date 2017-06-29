Britain Appoints Judge To Lead Tower Block Fire Inquiry

Prime Minister, Theresa May promised on Thursday, a public inquiry into the deadly London tower block blaze would leave no stone unturned as she confirmed a retired Court of Appeal judge, Martin Moore-Bick, would lead the investigation.

At least 80 people are presumed dead following the blaze on June 14 that gutted the 24-story Grenfell Tower social housing block in west London, trapping families as they slept.

Residents and relatives of those killed have demanded answers as to why the fire spread so rapidly and whether proper fire safety measures had been in place.

Moore-Bick said in an interview with the BBC that he is “doubtful” that inquiry is the broad investigation the residents are looking for.

The Times newspaper said members of May’s senior team had expressed initial misgivings about Moore-Bick after he ruled in favour of a London council in a dispute with a single mother of five children who had refused to be rehoused away from her home into a city north of London.