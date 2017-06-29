Court To Hear Suit Seeking Magu’s Removal In October

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed October 10, 2017, to hear a suit filed by a coalition of lawyers seeking the removal of Mr Ibrahim Magu as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The court also said it will hear a counter application filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation challenging the suit on the grounds of the inherent powers of the President to appoint anyone into any position.

The case came up for hearing today but that didn’t happen because their third defendant – the Senate – was not represented in court.

As a result, Justice Babatunde Quadiri adjourned the case to October 10 for hearing.

The Senate had on March 15 rejected the nomination of Mr Magu as the Chairman of the EFCC for the second time, saying a report by the Department of State Services said he failed the integrity test and was not suited for the role.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said afterwards that the rejection also meant Mr Magu seized to be the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

The Senate also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate a replacement for him.