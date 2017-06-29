Evans Demands N300m Compensation From Police In Fresh Suit

Less than 24 hours after he filed a suit against the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, Suspected Billionaire Kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans has again filed a fresh suit.

In the new suit filed on Thursday morning, Evans is claiming the sum of N300m as general and exemplary damages against the police for alleged illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial.

This is in sharp contrast to his earlier suit where he made no monetary claim.

The parties listed as respondents, however, remain the same as the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command.

In his new suit which was also brought before the Federal High Court Lagos, the suspect is seeking a declaration that his continued detention since June 10 without arraignment violates his fundamental rights as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution.

He also sought a declaration that his parade on June 11 before journalists at the Lagos Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja, without any court order, was unconstitutional and illegal.

Evans consequently sought an order compelling the respondents to immediately arraign him before a law court, or release him from custody forthwith.

Also, he sought an order compelling the respondents to jointly and severally pay him the sum of N300 million as exemplary damages for illegal detention and alleged harm caused by media trial.

The suspect further sought an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the respondents from further arresting, detaining, harassing, investigating or inviting him in relation to the facts of his case.

No judge has been assigned to the case and no hearing date has also been fixed for this latest suit.