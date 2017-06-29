Fayose Right In Asking Buhari To Resign – Mike Ozekhome

Human rights activist and lawyer, Mr Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has supported the call by Governor Ayo Fayose for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.

Mr Ozekhome said this on Wednesday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today, hours after Governor Fayose asked the President to resign on health grounds and in the interest of the country.

According to the senior advocate, the situation in the country has left it rudderless and like an aircraft flying without a compass.

“Fayose is therefore right and right to call for Mr President’s resignation because it is clear that under section 143 and 144 of the Constitution, the Federal Executive Council, which is made up of ministers appointed by the President himself cannot recommend that Mr President be subjected to medical report by a panel set up for that purpose,” he said.

“We cannot continue to be like a rudderless country, like an aircraft flying without a compass, it is dangerous.”

Mr Ozekhome called for social justice and equity and also for the creation of a new state in the South East in restructuring the nation.

He also reiterated the need for the re-inclusion of history in the curriculum for schools across the nation.