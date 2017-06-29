Federer, Laver And McEnroe Unveil Laver Cup

John McEnroe, Roger Federer and Rod Laver all attended the unveiling of the Laver Cup on Thursday.

The prize, with a name celebrating one of the most successful tennis players of all time in the Australian Rod Laver, is viewed as a possible answer to golf’s Ryder Cup, uniting the best of Europe to take on the rest of the World.

The Laver Cup format will be a rare chance to see the game’s top players team up and Federer said he was most looking forward to appearing alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal, who will also anchor the European side.

The tournament will see teams of six from Europe and the rest of the world compete in singles and doubles over three days, with four players selected on a “results-based formula” and two named as captain’s picks.

Tennis greats Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe will captain the European and world sides at the event in Prague in September.

Federer also said he is looking forward to Wimbledon and views Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafa Nadal as his biggest rivals.

Reuters