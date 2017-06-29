Herdsmen Attacks: ECOWAS Designated Trainers To Formulate Strategy For Peace

Members of the ECOWAS Designated Training Centres of Excellence (TCEs) said they are planning to come up with resolutions on how governments of the region can tackle the rising cases of clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

The Commissioner of ECOWAS in charge of Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Mrs Halima Ahmed announced this in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Speaking at a meeting on Thursday, Mrs Ahmed noted that the resolutions are expected to proffer solutions towards the sustenance of peace and security in the region.

“ECOWAS is exploring the possibility of training our standby forces in demining due to the frequent use of mines by terrorists; to discuss the mortalities for your institution (the TCEs) in the build up towards the CPX which is scheduled to hold in March 2018. and three, to review the outcome of the research work on the farmers-herders conflict which was jointly undertaken.

“And three, to review the outcome of the research work on the farmers-herders conflict which was jointly undertaken by our commission and the TCEs among other issues,” she said.

On his part, the Commandant General of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Samuel Alade stressed the need for consistent peace support operations to secure the lives of people living in the sub-region.

He said: “In today’s unstable world, regional cooperation is, and will remain critical to the prevention of armed conflicts and the maintenance of international peace and security. Such cooperation is vital to the preservation of humanity through effective resolution and management of conflicts”.