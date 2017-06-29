INEC Says Osun Bye-Election Will Hold

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that the Osun-West Bye-election would hold has scheduled.

According to INEC, there would not be postponement of the election.

The electoral body was reacting to a statement credited to state chairman of the PDP, Soji Adagunodo which alleged that there were serious moves by the Osun State government to force the commission to shift the elections.

But INEC in a press release signed by its Director of Publicity and Voter Education at the commission, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said that the commission was not planning to shift the election as alleged by the PDP.

“We are preparing for the election as scheduled and we have no plan to either postpone it or cancel it.

“That claim (by the PDP ) that the election was going to be postponed is not true.

We are planning for the election and we are going ahead with it. I’m not aware of the plan to shift the election.”