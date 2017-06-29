Jumanji’s Jungle Returns 20 Years On

A sequel to the 1995 Robin Williams classic ‘Jumanji’ is being released in December and after months of speculation by fans of the original, Sony Pictures have released a first look at the new film ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’.

The film stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan and although they appear to each play jungle explorers, they are all in fact playing teenagers who are trapped in their bodies after they get sucked into a computer game during detention.

“This has the original energy and magic of the classic that everyone saw 20 years ago,” explained Black. “But this time I like to tell people it’s in the game because the Robin Williams one they’re playing this board game and the jungle escapes from the game into the real world but in our movie we all get sucked into the game and the whole movie takes place essentially in the jungles of Jumanji and that’s the main difference between our films but as a result I’d say that our movie is on a grander scale because it’s a whole universe of Jumanji.”

The original starred Robin Williams as the mysterious Alan Parrish, and although, for many fans, a sequel without Williams, who died in 2014, might seem impossible, Dwayne Johnson admitted that Williams’ spirit and original character is included in the story somehow.

He said “In terms of Robin and our story, it’s done with so much love and respect that I think we’re putting ourselves in a really good position and I think fans will love it. And I think the continuation 20 years later really gives us a good opportunity to be current and be fresh and tap into today’s lexicon if you will compared to a movie that was done in 1995 or 6, so there’s a lot of cool elements here that I think a lot of people are going to like.”

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ was shot partly on location in Honolulu, Hawaii in an actual jungle so the cast had to endure insect bites during the shoot on location.

“I’m a lot more protected than Karen Gillan. As you can see, she’s in short shorts and a tank top. I wouldn’t want to go in a jungle dressed like that but I do show some skin between my boots and the top of my knickers,” joked Black on set while showing off his costume.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” also stars Nick Jonas in a lead role although producers and cast members remained secretive about his role in the film.