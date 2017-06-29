Mpwanya Enjoys Early Lead At West Africa Golf Tour
At the West Africa Golf Tour, on a day when scoring was difficult due to heavy rains, birdies were scarce with no golfer making more than three in their round.
Zimbabwean professional, Visitor Mpwanya played steady golf shooting level par on each nine for a score of 72 and 2 shot lead.
Cameroonian Pristhy Nji and Nigerian Morgan Atako both shot 74 to be tied on second place.
The B & E tournament continues tomorrow at IBB Golf & Country Club in Abuja, Nigeria.
See below for Thursday’s round one results:
|Visitor MAPWANYA
|72
|Pristhy NJI
|74
|Morgan ATAKO
|74
|Francisco PEREZ
|75
|Kingsley OPARAKU
|76
|Vicent TORGAH
|76
|ISSA NLAREB
|77
|Desire EBELA
|77
|Kojo BARNI
|77
|Ndukwe OKEYA
|77
|Solomon IDERIAH
|79
|Michel BOULA BOULA
|80
|Francis TORGAH
|80
|Dangofa JOHNBULL
|81
|Donatus OBADOFIN
|81
|Barry White GURETEH
|81
|Kenneth KWASU
|81
|GIFT WILLY
|82
|Barimame GURETEH
|82
|Augustin ONANA
|82
|Gabriel ADEJUMO
|83
|Monday EDET
|83
|Yves Romaen MIEGWE
|83
|Henry NWUZI
|84
|Victor IBANGA
|86
|Luis ABAGA
|90
|Job OBIANG
|92