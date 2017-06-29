Mpwanya Enjoys Early Lead At West Africa Golf Tour

At the West Africa Golf Tour, on a day when scoring was difficult due to heavy rains, birdies were scarce with no golfer making more than three in their round.

Zimbabwean professional, Visitor Mpwanya played steady golf shooting level par on each nine for a score of 72 and 2 shot lead.

Cameroonian Pristhy Nji and Nigerian Morgan Atako both shot 74 to be tied on second place.

The B & E tournament continues tomorrow at IBB Golf & Country Club in Abuja, Nigeria.

See below for Thursday’s round one results: