Mpwanya Enjoys Early Lead At West Africa Golf Tour

Updated June 29, 2017

At the West Africa Golf Tour, on a day when scoring was difficult due to heavy rains, birdies were scarce with no golfer making more than three in their round.

Zimbabwean professional, Visitor Mpwanya played steady golf shooting level par on each nine for a score of 72 and 2 shot lead.

Cameroonian Pristhy Nji and Nigerian Morgan Atako both shot 74 to be tied on second place.

The B & E tournament continues tomorrow at IBB Golf & Country Club in Abuja, Nigeria.

See below for Thursday’s round one results: 

Visitor MAPWANYA 72
Pristhy NJI 74
Morgan ATAKO 74
Francisco PEREZ 75
Kingsley OPARAKU 76
Vicent TORGAH 76
ISSA NLAREB 77
Desire EBELA 77
Kojo BARNI 77
Ndukwe OKEYA 77
Solomon IDERIAH 79
Michel BOULA BOULA 80
Francis TORGAH 80
Dangofa JOHNBULL 81
Donatus OBADOFIN 81
Barry White GURETEH 81
Kenneth KWASU 81
GIFT WILLY 82
Barimame GURETEH 82
Augustin ONANA 82
Gabriel ADEJUMO 83
Monday EDET 83
Yves Romaen MIEGWE 83
Henry NWUZI 84
Victor IBANGA 86
Luis  ABAGA 90
Job OBIANG 92


