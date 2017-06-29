Nadal Continues Pre-Wimbledon Preparations

Rafael Nadal has continued his preparations for Wimbledon with an exhibition match against Tomas Berdych at the Hurlingham Club in west London.

Nadal, who won 10th French Open last month, is second in the ATP rankings but will be seeded fourth at Wimbledon after a mediocre record there in recent years.

Despite winning the title twice, the 31-year-old has not been past the fourth round since 2011 and he will not have been encouraged by his performance when he lost 6-3 6-2 to Berdych in under an hour.

