[Photos] Chile Celebrates Historic Advance To Confederations Cup Final

Channels Television
Updated June 29, 2017

Chilean soccer fans descended on a local square in Santiago on Wednesday to celebrate their team’s historic advance to the Confederations Cup final, following a nail-biting match with Portugal.

Both sides had drawn 0-0 after regulation and extra time. The penalty shootout saw Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo stop Portugal’s three penalty shots, securing the South American side’s third straight international final are clinching consecutive Copa America titles.

Chile won 3-0 against Portugal off penalties.

Chile will have to wait until Thursday to see who its grand final opponent will be, with Germany and Mexico set to go head-to-head for the next spot in the final.

fan wearing makeshift crown and soccer trophy and waving Chilean flag during celebration
 Man cycling near celebrations with Chilean flags on his bike

 

Chilean fan holding makeshift trophy and three Chilean flags
Construction workers on scaffolding waving Chilean flag

 

 


More on Sports

Van Niekerk Sets New World Record

Chile Seal Confederations Cup Final Spot With Portugal Win

Usain Bolt Wins 100m Race In Ostrava

NFF, Aiteo Seal Five Year Federation Cup Deal

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV