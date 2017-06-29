[Photos] Chile Celebrates Historic Advance To Confederations Cup Final

Chilean soccer fans descended on a local square in Santiago on Wednesday to celebrate their team’s historic advance to the Confederations Cup final, following a nail-biting match with Portugal.

Both sides had drawn 0-0 after regulation and extra time. The penalty shootout saw Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo stop Portugal’s three penalty shots, securing the South American side’s third straight international final are clinching consecutive Copa America titles.

Chile won 3-0 against Portugal off penalties.

Chile will have to wait until Thursday to see who its grand final opponent will be, with Germany and Mexico set to go head-to-head for the next spot in the final.