Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has launched the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) at the Presidential Villa.

The launching ceremony took place on Thursday in Abuja and was witnessed by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

It also had in attendance some other ministers and state governors from Plateau, Ogun, Imo, Kaduna, Zamfara, Borno, Anambra, Ondo and Lagos among others.