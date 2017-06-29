Rabiu Ibrahim Joins Slovan Bratislava From Kaa Gent

Super Eagles midfielder, Rabiu Ibrahim, has joined Slovakian top flight club Slovan Bratislava from Belgian first division club Kaa Gent.

Slovan Bratislava confirmed that Ibrahim signed a four-year deal worth €1million, which is the country’s record. ‎

Slovan Bratislava finished second in the 12-team Slovakian league last campaign and will play in next season’s UEFA Europa League.

Prior to joining Slovan Bratislava, Ibrahim has had stints with Sporting Lisbon, PSV, Celtic, Kilmarnock, and Trencin.