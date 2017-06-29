Russian Court Convicts Five Men Of Murdering Putin Critic Nemtsov

A court on Thursday convicted five men of murdering Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, more than two years after he was shot dead near the Kremlin.

Nemtsov, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critics, was murdered in 2015 as he walked across a bridge in the heart of Moscow after dining with his girlfriend.

Aged 55, he had been working on a report examining Russia’s role in Ukraine.

After more than eight months of hearings, a jury trial on Thursday convicted five men of his murder, including the man prosecutors said pulled the trigger, Zaur Dadayev, a former soldier in Chechnya.

It said the four others had acted as his accomplices and that the group had been promised a reward of 15 million rubles ($253,889.59) for the high-profile assassination.